Toll Brothers (TOL) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $12.77 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 272,775 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 193,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 80,530 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 306,155 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares to 998,072 shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $99.59M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $191.53 million for 6.79 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 46,886 shares to 51,369 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donald Smith & Incorporated reported 119,469 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,195 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 370,373 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Sei stated it has 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 36,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 1,363 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 32,218 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 16,265 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).