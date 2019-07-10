Toll Brothers (TOL) Share Value Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Stake; Noble Plc (NE) Share Price Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Increased by $4.63 Million Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 41,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,050 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 64,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 1.43 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60M, up from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.0808 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8708. About 1.21 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Continue to Use Best Endeavours to Implement Current Debt Restructuring Plan; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP CHAIR SAYS GOLDILOCKS HAS NO CREDIBLE ALTERNATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group says won’t make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES DAYRATES IN U.S. GULF UNCHANGED FOR REST OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks: Noble Has Threatened Its Standing as a Shareholder in Company; 22/03/2018 – Eastspring Investments Cuts Stake in Noble to 7.98% From 9.06%; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CONFIRMS IT WAS SERVED WRIT OF SUMMONS BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CO; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – REFERS TO RECENT NEWS REPORTS SUGGESTING AGREEMENT REACHED WITH HOLDERS OF CO’S PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING; 24/04/2018 – Noble Group Chairman Takes On Goldilocks as Public Fight Rages; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group Will Miss Bond Payments as Trader Seeks Debt Deal

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,718 shares to 32,560 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 32,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,638 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Change of Date: Toll Brothers Will Announce FY 2018 Financial Results Before Market Opens on December 4, 2018. Website to Broadcast Fiscal 2018 Year-End Earnings Conference Call Live at 2:00 PM (EST) on December 4, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Osprey Tops Out in West Midtown Atlanta – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Toll Brothers Inc. Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 2,382 shares stake. Hl Fincl Lc owns 54,418 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 1.21M shares. Cannell Peter B has 0.05% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 36,100 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,180 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 25,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.03% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 86,796 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 6.68 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 45,886 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 16,332 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 15,506 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 20,658 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 54,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 97,589 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 57,778 were accumulated by Bluecrest Limited. Virtu Fincl Lc has 16,853 shares. Geode Cap Management owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 2.87M shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Mitsubishi Ufj, a Japan-based fund reported 26,346 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Grp owns 1.26M shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Communication holds 689,579 shares. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 572,258 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 189,542 shares in its portfolio.