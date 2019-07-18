Toll Brothers (TOL) Market Valuation Rose While Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 31,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,658 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 605,074 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 0.1% stake. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.2% or 60,200 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 544,405 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 24,055 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 95,136 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 1.16M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 325,844 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability. 8,115 were reported by Personal Advisors. Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 29,277 shares. Moreover, Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0.15% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Colony Group Inc Llc owns 9,711 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 10,863 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,198 shares. High Pointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 34,590 shares. Chevy Chase reported 665,312 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $57.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,606 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 10,087 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated reported 27,895 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Limited Company reported 7,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenhaven Assoc holds 2.79% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 4.34 million shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 8,723 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.45% or 155,556 shares in its portfolio. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 125,779 shares. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Com has 13,734 shares. Schroder Investment Gp has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Boston Partners holds 2.22M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 304 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 96,337 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 33,777 shares stake.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 57,599 shares to 63,635 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 63,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).