Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding Has Lifted by James Investment Research Inc; International Value Advisers Has Boosted Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) as Shares Rose

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 87,479 shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 205.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 18,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,895 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 722,889 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 23,636 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 33,835 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 1,737 shares. 453,900 are held by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Corsair Capital Management LP has 15,132 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 16,000 shares. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 155,556 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 382,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 32,032 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited holds 0.02% or 11,760 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Gp (NYSE:ABG) by 15,685 shares to 18,675 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 6,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,661 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 1.36 million shares to 17.65M shares, valued at $218.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).