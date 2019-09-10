Toll Brothers (TOL) Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $5.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 369,497 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 124,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 802,296 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.43M, down from 927,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 562,081 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $191.51M for 6.77 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

