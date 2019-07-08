Toll Brothers (TOL) Holder Bbt Capital Management Cut Position; Sunopta (STKL) Shares Rose While Engaged Capital Boosted Its Stake

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 155,373 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 1.20 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.60 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $441,920 activity. Connor Martin P. sold $441,920 worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia reported 6,657 shares stake. Salem Counselors reported 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cibc Markets reported 30,547 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 37,715 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 17,792 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com holds 308,747 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 6,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 7,078 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 20,683 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 90,755 shares. Washington Trust National Bank reported 1,000 shares.

