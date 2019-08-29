Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Both Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.71 N/A 4.94 7.28 PulteGroup Inc. 31 0.91 N/A 3.30 9.55

Table 1 highlights Toll Brothers Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PulteGroup Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Toll Brothers Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Toll Brothers Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Toll Brothers Inc. and PulteGroup Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4% PulteGroup Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Toll Brothers Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PulteGroup Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Toll Brothers Inc. and PulteGroup Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 PulteGroup Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Toll Brothers Inc.’s consensus target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 0.86%. Competitively PulteGroup Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.63, with potential upside of 2.73%. The data provided earlier shows that PulteGroup Inc. appears more favorable than Toll Brothers Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Toll Brothers Inc. and PulteGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 91.1% respectively. 0.5% are Toll Brothers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PulteGroup Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23% PulteGroup Inc. 1.97% -1.9% 0.7% 15.68% 11.98% 21.24%

For the past year Toll Brothers Inc. was less bullish than PulteGroup Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PulteGroup Inc. beats Toll Brothers Inc.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled 99,279 owned lots and 43,979 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans, principally for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.