Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Reaches $35.74 Formed H&S; Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Position

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) stake by 33.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $15.89M value, down from 149,368 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) now has $125.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) formed H&S with $34.31 target or 4.00% below today’s $35.74 share price. Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 1.74M shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $441,920 activity. Connor Martin P. had sold 12,000 shares worth $441,920 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.61 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.18 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 6.18 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 91,094 shares in its portfolio. House Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 127,997 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 10,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Investors has 0.05% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 32,032 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 20,559 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.04% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 7,613 shares. M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 1.65% above currents $35.74 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of TOL in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 2,340 shares. 615,279 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Northstar Group holds 2,143 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tanaka Mngmt invested in 6,032 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 261,431 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,075 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,894 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,901 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability invested in 10,377 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Florida-based Harvey Mngmt has invested 2.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Advisor Group Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 16,786 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 24,331 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 600,000 shares to 1.60M valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 160,000 shares. Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.