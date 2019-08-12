Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Reaches $35.42 Formed H&S; Open Text Corporationhares (OTEX) Shorts Decreased By 1.03%

Open Text Corporationhares (NASDAQ:OTEX) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. OTEX’s SI was 3.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 3.43M shares previously. With 630,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Open Text Corporationhares (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s short sellers to cover OTEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 108,441 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) formed H&S with $32.59 target or 8.00% below today's $35.42 share price. Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software services and products that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. The firm offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. It has a 37.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,808 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 308,747 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 1.67M shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 48,300 shares. 17,600 are owned by Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 124,772 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 17,775 shares. Moreover, Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 11,922 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 118,636 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 252,423 shares. 6,189 were accumulated by Steinberg Asset. Sei Company has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Life reported 33,777 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 117,329 shares.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.88M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 2.57% above currents $35.42 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating.