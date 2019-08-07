Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. TOL’s profit would be $124.22M giving it 10.55 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Toll Brothers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 582,208 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 444.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 137,378 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 168,314 shares with $18.40 million value, up from 30,936 last quarter. American Express Co now has $101.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its August 21, 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 12 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 59,150 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 39,757 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 51,519 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ftb has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 133,762 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 2,000 shares. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,163 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Hollencrest Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 48,300 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 115,737 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 526,007 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 82,798 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martin Limited Company reported 3% stake. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 0.17% or 28,160 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap reported 13,890 shares stake. Prudential Plc has invested 1.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.33% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 173,511 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc accumulated 467 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Company invested in 1.13% or 8,816 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 44,501 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 0.09% or 15,594 shares. Dana Inv Advsr reported 1.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”.