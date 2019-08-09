Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Cimpress N.V – Ordinary Shares (the Netherlands (CMPR) SI Decreased By 0.29%

Cimpress N.V – Ordinary Shares (the Netherlands (NASDAQ:CMPR) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. CMPR’s SI was 2.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 2.55M shares previously. With 154,600 avg volume, 16 days are for Cimpress N.V – Ordinary Shares (the Netherlands (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s short sellers to cover CMPR’s short positions. The SI to Cimpress N.V – Ordinary Shares (the Netherlands’s float is 8.84%. The stock increased 5.55% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 206,371 shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 05/04/2018 CHARLIE JINAN CHEN CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT IN BOSTON WITH SECURITIES FRAUD; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cimpress N.V. Outlk To Neg From Stbl, Rtgs Afrmd; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CIMPRESS N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges; 07/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 03/05/2018 – Cimpress Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank reported 255,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England & Inc reported 10,300 shares stake. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 0% or 10,400 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 25,051 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 13,535 shares. Laurion Mngmt L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandes Prns L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 0.04% or 10,195 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 12,283 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 719 shares. 187,273 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is -0.38% below currents $36.47 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based firm in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. It has a 37.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.