Toll Broth (TOL) Holder Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Lifted Its Holding by $583,200 as Market Value Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder 10-15 Associates Cut Holding by $16.47 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 198,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Toll Broth (TOL) by 167.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Toll Broth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 905,512 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares to 147,026 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).