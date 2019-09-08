Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Capital Innovations Cut Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position by $2.03 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55M, up from 14,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company's stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 542,217 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares to 96,620 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $904.52M for 18.13 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

