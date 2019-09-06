Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped By $670,089 Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Capital International Investors Has Trimmed By $909.31 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Capital International Investors decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 510,848 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Capital International Investors holds 4.13 million shares with $7.35 billion value, down from 4.64 million last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $910.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 54.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 5,631 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)'s stock rose 8.24%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 16,049 shares with $1.92M value, up from 10,418 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $40.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 1.49M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Capital International Investors increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 357,800 shares to 2.71 million valued at $512.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr stake by 1.67M shares and now owns 32.07 million shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp reported 1.1% stake. 120,950 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. Utah Retirement Systems reported 77,719 shares. Blb&B Ltd Com accumulated 1,616 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,530 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte stated it has 33,950 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 3,001 shares. Bellecapital Limited has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Menta Capital has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Ar has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Commerce has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company owns 40,327 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 920 shares. Btim holds 1,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 20.93% above currents $1840.72 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 9,900 shares to 36,018 valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arris International Plc stake by 38,958 shares and now owns 160,494 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $152.22’s average target is -4.76% below currents $159.82 stock price. Dollar General had 37 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Loop Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. Guggenheim maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.