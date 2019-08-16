Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Clearbridge Investments Lifted Its Hasbro (HAS) Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 4,016 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 526,004 shares with $44.72 million value, up from 521,988 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $14.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 490,659 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 130,238 shares with $9.68 million value, down from 148,776 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $104.38’s average target is -7.74% below currents $113.14 stock price. Hasbro had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $88 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Underperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HAS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 18,752 shares. First Personal Fin Service accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Mercantile Tru Co owns 13,953 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 116,209 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 6,272 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.05% stake. Millennium Management Lc owns 279,061 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 268 shares. 9,022 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Voya Invest Llc owns 673,940 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,552 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 1.27M shares to 865 valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 190,334 shares and now owns 1.92M shares. Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -5.60% below currents $95.53 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, April 26.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,652 shares to 110,192 valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,900 shares and now owns 37,702 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.