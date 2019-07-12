Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Msci (MSCI) Holding By $511,434; Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Stag Indl (STAG) Holding By $16.44 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased Stag Indl Inc (STAG) stake by 60.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 566,907 shares as Stag Indl Inc (STAG)’s stock rose 4.65%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 377,800 shares with $11.20 million value, down from 944,707 last quarter. Stag Indl Inc now has $3.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 344,784 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 26.32%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 88,358 shares with $17.57M value, down from 90,941 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $20.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $244.72. About 174,143 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Carlson Capital LP increased First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) stake by 322,390 shares to 510,250 valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) was raised too.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $54.44M for 17.45 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 128,802 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 793,753 shares. 164,381 were reported by Citigroup. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 63,500 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,375 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 576,261 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 403 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 149,881 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.01% or 40,500 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 90,513 shares. 10.91 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. The insider Crum Scott A sold $3.33 million.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Results of the MSCI 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.99 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% stake. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware owns 0.57% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 39,754 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 175 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 35,747 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.74 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 76,165 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,081 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 7,302 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 10,091 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 4,961 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.04% or 26,324 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.84% or 43,635 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Company reported 1,594 shares stake.