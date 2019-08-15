Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Boosted by $4.57 Million Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 130,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 148,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 420,529 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat & Raised View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You an Investor or a Speculator? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 231,221 shares. Bennicas And reported 25,200 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 16,541 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.13% or 210,023 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd owns 60,383 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ing Groep Nv reported 358,694 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Gam Ag owns 72,084 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Co reported 21,629 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 683,710 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 31,459 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited has 0.49% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 46,947 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).