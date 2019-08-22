Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed By $525,350 Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake; Fireeye (FEYE) Sentiment Is 1.04

Fireeye Inc (FEYE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 114 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 110 sold and trimmed stakes in Fireeye Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 154.37 million shares, up from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fireeye Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 83 Increased: 82 New Position: 32.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 54.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 3,285 shares with $439,000 value, down from 7,235 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $147.14. About 440,523 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 2,601 shares to 16,872 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 57,933 shares and now owns 75,031 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.41M for 15.92 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 2.00M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. for 414,285 shares. Trellus Management Company Llc owns 105,096 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 2.75% invested in the company for 212,251 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,000 shares.