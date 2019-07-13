Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Stake In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Upped; Pentair Plc (PNR) Position Upped by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.04M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 85,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares to 130,238 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 insider sales for $31.43 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 362 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. On Wednesday, January 23 Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,067 shares. 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,944 on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Finance Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 181,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 412 are held by Ranger Inv Mngmt L P. Moore Capital Management Lp holds 0.73% or 150,000 shares. 8,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,002 shares. 12,574 are held by First Natl. 3,424 are held by Bluefin Trading Lc. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 277 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 41,544 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.77% stake. Dnb Asset As reported 80,112 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 53,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 2,400 shares. 237,344 were reported by Nomura Asset Limited.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares to 4,570 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,427 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1.98 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 212,947 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Field & Main Natl Bank holds 2,575 shares. Moreover, Somerset Trust has 0.34% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 408,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Huntington Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Sei Invs reported 35,045 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Hbk Investments LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 326,133 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 7.68M shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentair: Waterproof Business – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why I’m Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Pentair Completes Acquisition Of Aquion – VendingMarketWatch” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pentair Completes Acquisition of Pelican Water Systems – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.