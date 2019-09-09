Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Stake In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Boosted; Twin Securities Has Trimmed Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 85,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn invested in 1,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 12,980 shares. Ci Investments holds 2.37 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qci Asset Mgmt owns 516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quantres Asset Mngmt invested in 53,400 shares. 5,211 were reported by Cwm Lc. Davidson Inv Advsrs has 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 132,299 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 15,065 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 309,067 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 2.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 18,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 576,918 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.14M shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.85 million shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital holds 738 shares. 76,648 are held by Oak Ridge Investments Ltd. Cornerstone invested in 0.9% or 37,000 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 17,854 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd accumulated 473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clough Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 164,295 shares or 2.28% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 253,313 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares to 160,494 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).