Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $888,444; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 66.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 669,636 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 109,801 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 8,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,890 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 411,786 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares to 68,084 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,106 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 99,888 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 6,146 shares. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Management has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp owns 132,173 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 24.18M shares. Karpas Strategies invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 583,485 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpus owns 2,109 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership reported 10,480 shares. Davis accumulated 64,434 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 456,701 shares or 0% of the stock. First Retail Bank Tru holds 27,172 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,565 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303.