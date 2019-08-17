Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Raised Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $768,300; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $585,844

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 33,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 1.24M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2365.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 1,372 shares as the company's stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares to 160,494 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71,000 shares to 182,375 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,951 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).