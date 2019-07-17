Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Decreased by $2.44 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Valuation Declined While Crossvault Capital Management Has Upped by $356,235 Its Position

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $291. About 342,214 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 54,125 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Incorporated has 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.19M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 2,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 15,825 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 33.13 million shares or 1.86% of the stock. Piedmont Investment reported 78,432 shares. Leisure Cap invested in 0.31% or 979 shares. Lincoln Cap Llc holds 658 shares. Natixis accumulated 695,462 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evanson Asset Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,710 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Cap Mngmt Com owns 4,542 shares. Security National Tru owns 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,962 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.56 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck.

