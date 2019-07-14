Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Maintains Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Valuation Rose, Towle & Co Has Decreased by $4.91 Million Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Bank Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Doing It Right’ for Customers – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ally Financial Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ally Financial Q4 bolstered by retail deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts React To Huge Ally Financial Buyback – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited has 100,198 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Benedict Fincl invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Counsel owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,634 shares. 3,403 are held by Hills Fincl Bank And Trust. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suntrust Banks reported 235,179 shares stake. Moreover, Van Strum Towne has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 22,374 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 81,376 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Bankshares & Tru Company Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,027 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 133,821 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Limited Com holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.05 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Paz George.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.