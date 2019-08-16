Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Maintains Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Dupont Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Epr Properties (EPR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 16,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 467,666 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 6,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 35,876 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 29,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 241,443 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares to 209,450 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,238 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assoc reported 1,727 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 248,251 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 90 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 8,624 shares. First Republic Inv Inc reported 25,329 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 14,709 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Exane Derivatives owns 15,268 shares. Prospector Partners Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 16,257 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,150 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 7,086 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 60 were reported by Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5,728 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 20,490 shares to 35,140 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 20,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,675 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).