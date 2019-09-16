Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding; Light Street Capital Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position By $1.87 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 303,650 shares with $111.54M value, down from 308,752 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $128.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 20.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 21,219 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 80,461 shares with $11.78 million value, down from 101,680 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.00 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 34.77 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Versum Matls Inc stake by 30,306 shares to 58,219 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 27,246 shares and now owns 44,121 shares. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 161,815 shares. Tompkins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 478 shares. Bb&T stated it has 77,505 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 5.51 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,243 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 105,360 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie reported 13 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 1,600 shares. Amer Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 2.23% or 186,191 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Blair William Com Il stated it has 952,854 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 44,357 shares. Donaldson Cap Management accumulated 0.02% or 1,642 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -17.61% below currents $155.76 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 577 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,207 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 235 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lourd Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,001 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) invested in 103,612 shares. Axa holds 0.16% or 109,769 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman & LP holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,277 shares. 250,029 are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 3.17M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 39,000 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 4,277 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 56,161 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).