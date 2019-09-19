Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered By $657,866 Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (SQM) Shorts Decreased By 6.54%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 38,698 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 80,694 shares with $1.43M value, down from 119,392 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 7.77M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) had a decrease of 6.54% in short interest. SQM’s SI was 7.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.54% from 8.22M shares previously. With 740,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s short sellers to cover SQM’s short positions. The SI to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.’s float is 6.38%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 204,350 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Versum Matls Inc stake by 30,306 shares to 58,219 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,201 shares and now owns 11,232 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.53% above currents $18.21 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 194,449 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 571,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd owns 47,649 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 18,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0% or 143 shares. Miles Capital owns 19,592 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 18,925 shares. Twin reported 30,950 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 166,226 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, M has 0.29% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 190,234 are held by Utah Retirement Systems.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -2.32% below currents $27.64 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by JP Morgan.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

