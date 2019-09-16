Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding By $953,572; Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) SI Decreased By 20.03%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) had a decrease of 20.03% in short interest. ALNA’s SI was 489,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.03% from 612,200 shares previously. With 126,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s short sellers to cover ALNA’s short positions. The SI to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.45%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 10,265 shares traded. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has declined 60.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $94.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS INTO 2020; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Existing Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund IOperating Expenses, Cap Requirements Into 2020; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $86.4 MLN, VS $94.5 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMA- EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – ENGAGING FDA TO DISCUSS PURSUING ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR PLANNED BLA SUBMISSION FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Topline Data From URIROX-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Second Half 2019; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE URIROX-2 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 47.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 25,094 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 78,295 shares with $3.01M value, up from 53,201 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% or 23,188 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 179,613 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hyman Charles D owns 14,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 38,170 shares. Tcw Group has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Veritable LP holds 13,302 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.14% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. 97 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company. Pension Serv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Garde Cap owns 7,699 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. United Fincl Advisers reported 15,867 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 11.37% above currents $38.62 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 3. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Provides Update on PeÃ±asquito Mine in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allena Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 URIROX-1 Trial Evaluating Reloxaliase in Patients with Enteric Hyperoxaluria – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Enteric Hyperoxaluria and Potential for Reloxaliase – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allena Pharma secures $10M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.