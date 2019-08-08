Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Last Week TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Analysts

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 5,345 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 76,233 shares with $18.85 million value, up from 70,888 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $238.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers

Among 5 analysts covering TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC PipeLines had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Founders Capital Management Lc holds 0.09% or 1,048 shares in its portfolio. 200,964 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us. Capstone Fincl Advsr owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,619 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 2.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stearns Services stated it has 936 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northstar Group owns 874 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caxton Associates LP reported 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wells Fargo Mn owns 7.33 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 15.36 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2.15% stake. 343,252 are held by Bristol John W & New York. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 64,840 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 40,912 shares to 209,450 valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,117 shares and now owns 13,985 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 180,552 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT