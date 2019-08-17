Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Sprint (S) Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 45.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.91 million shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 4.63M shares with $26.15M value, down from 8.54M last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $28.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 8.73 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 7 YRS REMAINING ON SPRINT LEASE AGREEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – Sprint Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of Spectrum Bonds (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Sprint Magic Box Continues its Winning Streak; Brings Home Two More Awards; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 24.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 7,364 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 37,391 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 30,027 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $12.81B valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 435,780 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.68M shares to 7.17 million valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) stake by 9.62 million shares and now owns 15.10M shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 29,314 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company holds 13,100 shares. North Star Invest Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,594 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 187,786 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 2,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 132 shares. Quantum Cap Management accumulated 32,377 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 100,000 shares. Northern has 5.58 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.06M shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 326,234 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 3,950 shares to 3,285 valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arris International Plc stake by 38,958 shares and now owns 160,494 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

