Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $329,841; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 74,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 69,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 1.77 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 658,771 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,850 shares to 320,400 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 80,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd owns 290 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management holds 5,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 5,774 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Llc has invested 3.62% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Geode Mgmt Llc reported 2.64 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 11,667 shares stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 272,534 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Company has invested 0.57% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 475 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 37,028 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd has 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,027 shares. Td Asset reported 190,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 116,000 are held by Intact Inv. Grimes & holds 0.07% or 12,788 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,739 shares. 45,430 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited. 4,500 were reported by Cullinan Associate. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De owns 194,227 shares. Neumann Management Ltd has 1.9% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 45,360 shares. Hikari Power Limited has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 84,733 shares. Addenda invested in 0.25% or 51,556 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.49% or 4.69 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Farmers Natl Bank reported 1,011 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,423 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).