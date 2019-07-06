Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increases Position in Honeywell Intl (HON); As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, up from 63,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beacon Cap has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 327,770 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.18% or 7,522 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 57,408 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru owns 7,612 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.76% or 64,429 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,724 shares. Dt Inv Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd accumulated 479,360 shares. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,116 shares. Southport Management reported 0% stake. Firsthand Cap reported 0.09% stake. The California-based Sand Hill Ltd has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chilton Invest Lc owns 10,283 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

