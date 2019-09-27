Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increases Position in At&T (T); Rock Point Advisors Increased Holding in Triumph Group (TGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 19,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,820 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 8.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 352,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 335,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 183,066 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI)

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares to 49,317 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,106 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Triumph Group (TGI) Announces the Sale of Metallics Machining Business to NWI Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on January 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Triumph Group sells fabrication business to private equity firm – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on April 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Triumph Group Appoints Repplier As New Director – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triumph Group Announces Pricing Of $525 Million Of 6.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

