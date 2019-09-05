Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $541,920 as Shares Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 76,233 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85 million, up from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $226.73. About 4.53M shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 566,926 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,925 shares. 12,788 were reported by American And Management Co. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 24,422 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De owns 3.21M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 66,272 shares. Advisory Inc accumulated 3.43M shares or 4.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 3,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartline Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 3,440 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Finemark Bancorp Trust holds 4,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seven Post Investment Office LP reported 9,600 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cobblestone Capital Lc New York holds 6,310 shares. Mariner Llc has 145,868 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79 million for 15.31 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 16,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,747 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs owns 49,699 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capstone Inv Advisors Lc owns 30,749 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 1.07% or 9,330 shares. 14,885 were reported by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Cap Mgmt holds 1.35% or 111,133 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 19,908 shares. Strategic Fincl Services reported 27,208 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hm Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,483 shares. 1,132 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 17,261 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).