Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); As Merck (MRK) Share Price Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed by $366,445 Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 3,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 209,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40 million, down from 213,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 9.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Inc New York holds 0.15% or 7,449 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 87,602 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Highlander Ltd Liability invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.24 million shares. 17,914 are owned by Frontier Investment Management. Hyman Charles D reported 31,146 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 95,050 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or invested in 0.29% or 10,709 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 209,034 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atlas Browninc holds 13,815 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Allstate has 0.56% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 250,540 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Comm invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment, Florida-based fund reported 67,503 shares.

