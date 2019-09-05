Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $389,207; PS Business Parks Has 1.22 Sentiment

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 12.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 4,277 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 38,797 shares with $3.53M value, up from 34,520 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 4.32 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 95 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 78 reduced and sold their holdings in PS Business Parks Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 19.18 million shares, down from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PS Business Parks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 63 Increased: 67 New Position: 28.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18M for 26.89 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.03% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185. About 144,852 shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 45.43 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

More news for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Diligent Investors Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. for 11,029 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 47,148 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.52% invested in the company for 33,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,858 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Ut reported 14,267 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc owns 110,639 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 76,413 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,779 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.4% or 108,927 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust reported 126,954 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 111,987 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,851 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.79% stake. New England Mgmt owns 9,400 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Com owns 255,003 shares. First Bancorporation invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 29,200 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.55% above currents $107.66 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 16,545 shares to 179,747 valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 21,300 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.