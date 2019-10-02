Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $540,969; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $619,305 as Stock Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12B market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 3.10 million shares traded or 284.00% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,156 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 106,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.64. About 1.20 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Republic Bank Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Manager Arif Ahmed Joins First Republic – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “First Republic May Be the Banking Industryâ€™s Best-Kept Secret – Investorplace.com” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,909 shares to 3,731 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,084 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).