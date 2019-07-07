Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Holds Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Stake by $2.00 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 606,674 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Ptnrs Lc owns 641,965 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.76% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 124,449 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 2,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 622,263 shares stake. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.01% or 2,534 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 144,244 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. Dumont Blake Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,793 shares in its portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 183,900 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 16,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 33,881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum Group Inc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lee Danner Bass invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 25,324 were reported by Fincl Counselors. Livingston Gp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.86% or 15,852 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,285 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

