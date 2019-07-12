Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Healthcor Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.86 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 542,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.72 million, up from 508,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.06% or 108,070 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 20,463 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.05% or 16.31 million shares. Comgest Global Sas, a France-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 142 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,030 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 46 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 21,894 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 201,408 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 1.34% or 111,000 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,054 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 2.03 million shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares to 160,494 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,018 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05M shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Fincl Svcs has 0.27% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,788 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 46,124 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.57% or 6,100 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Com reported 81,125 shares. Granite Prtnrs Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.26% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 692,865 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability holds 3.18% or 49,035 shares in its portfolio. 21,363 were reported by Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Btr Capital invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Boston & Management stated it has 2,417 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Georgia-based Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Utah Retirement holds 0.31% or 118,571 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 14,952 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. 6,000 are held by Adi Cap.