Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Last Week Celgene (CELG) Coverage

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 2,995 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 88,518 shares with $14.02 million value, up from 85,523 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $134.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 6.40M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.79% above currents $96.7 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $101 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Maintain

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 19.84% above currents $153.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Monness maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Monness has “Buy” rating and $172 target. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 2,500 shares to 4,793 valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,117 shares and now owns 13,985 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9.65M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 3.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 30,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 55,056 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 68,206 shares. Glynn Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 8.17% or 278,983 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,909 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 473 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning stated it has 174 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP has invested 1.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership holds 87,119 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bainco has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,845 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 6,957 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold Celgene Corporation shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 204,542 shares. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Diligent Investors Llc stated it has 3,665 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mgmt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 29,338 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Atlas Browninc holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 4,256 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,887 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Iberiabank Corp owns 12,019 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% or 245,000 shares in its portfolio. 43,502 are held by Majedie Asset Ltd. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Addenda Cap Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.37M shares.