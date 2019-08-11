Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake; HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (HYPMY) Shorts Lowered By 21.15%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 122.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 11,000 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 20,000 shares with $1.46M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $17.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.20 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role

HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) had a decrease of 21.15% in short interest. HYPMY’s SI was 4,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.15% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 3,495 shares traded. Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 29,997 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 8,088 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 25,836 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 11,210 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1.10 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.08% or 19,645 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 22,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Llc has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 68,289 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 5,166 shares stake. Covington Cap accumulated 19,236 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $83 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 7.36% above currents $78.55 stock price. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, July 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 16,545 shares to 179,747 valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 3,800 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

