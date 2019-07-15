Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $473,210; Bbr Partners Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $842,284 as Market Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 85,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 1.25 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 39,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 7.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 10/04/2018 – Privacy advocate: Facebook could face huge fines over its data use, in theory trillions of dollars; 11/04/2018 – Joe Barton Discusses Paul Ryan and Facebook Hearing (Video); 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Call Options Pop Ahead of Cryptocurrency Reveal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “What Instagram and WhatsApp Mean to Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.52% stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,566 shares. Newfocus Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,091 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,723 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lomas Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 5.82% or 325,370 shares. Lourd Limited Co reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Management Ltd reported 4.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 1.76% or 29,776 shares. Ww holds 44.50M shares or 1.8% of its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares to 695,260 shares, valued at $196.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.81 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 31 selling transactions for $28.94 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. $2.25M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $745,750. 456 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $68,011 on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% or 392,153 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 855,750 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Ny reported 2,680 shares. Everence Cap Management stated it has 17,428 shares. Fort Point Capital Lc invested 6.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 135,568 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 90,394 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.29% stake. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 1,650 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp reported 367,600 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 8.23 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 473 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares to 36,018 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 16,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,747 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).