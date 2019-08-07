Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.92 Million; As Townebank Portsmouth Va (TOWN) Share Price Rose, Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.36 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Townebank Portsmouth Va (TOWN) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 56,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 16,855 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 73,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Townebank Portsmouth Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 142,012 shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 10,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 55,603 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 44,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.09M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2′; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 240,176 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 32,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TOWN’s profit will be $36.96 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by TowneBank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowneBank (TOWN) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rwanda seals Congo border after third Ebola case in Goma – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DigitalAMN Onboards Media Platform JAM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beauce Gold Fields Presents Results of a Geoelectric Survey Under the Former Gold Mines of Saint-Simon-les-Mines – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TOWN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,515 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0.02% or 226,153 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allstate holds 19,796 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 41,184 shares. 18,721 are owned by Burney. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 65,637 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,175 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & owns 43,894 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Co reported 1.3% stake. 35,371 were reported by Natixis L P. 17,472 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares to 3,285 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.