Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding by $525,350; Chevron (CVX) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Boosted Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90M shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 12,296 shares. Yorktown Co Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 5,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dupont Corp accumulated 16,809 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,520 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 344,100 shares. Franklin Resources reported 8,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 95,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 1,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 286,230 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 348,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 6,823 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares to 89,508 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Central Comml Bank owns 7,519 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 0.92% or 20,915 shares. 135,221 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 0.93% or 94,180 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications accumulated 0.16% or 305,546 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,145 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has invested 1.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fcg Advsr Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.59% or 537,822 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Com reported 1,358 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office reported 2,029 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested in 0.33% or 281,956 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.