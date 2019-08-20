Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $572,263; Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $904,290; Shares Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 1.99 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 97,612 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.04 million, up from 95,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $525.03. About 184,780 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares to 37,702 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 23,126 shares to 22,306 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,376 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.