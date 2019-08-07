Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Triad Hospitals (TRI) Sentiment Is 0.4

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 15.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 3,283 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 24,481 shares with $2.55M value, up from 21,198 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $285.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Triad Hospitals Inc (TRI) investors sentiment increased to 0.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 5 sold and trimmed positions in Triad Hospitals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 215,541 shares, down from 404,560 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Triad Hospitals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tradition Cap Management Lc has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Architects stated it has 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 23,230 shares. 37,431 are held by Fiera Capital. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,387 shares. 96,304 are held by Guyasuta Advisors. Barry Llc holds 0.09% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 3.22M shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,700 shares. Nine Masts Capital reported 20,776 shares. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 2.84M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Broderick Brian C has 3.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,848 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 63,068 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 843,211 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp has 2.29M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Arris International Plc stake by 38,958 shares to 160,494 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 2,583 shares and now owns 88,358 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

The stock increased 2.13% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 900,007 shares traded or 84.50% up from the average. Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has risen 61.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 14/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO Q4 SHR VIEW C$0.10, REV VIEW C$86.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – POLAND’S CPI AT 0.1 PCT M/M IN MAY VS 0.3 PCT SEEN IN REUTERS POLL – STATISTICS OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.60 pct; 07/03/2018 – GENEVA – JAGUAR LAND ROVER TAMO.NS CEO TELLS REUTERS THAT BREXIT CONTINGENCY PLANNING IS COSTING “TWO-DIGIT MILLIONS OF POUNDS” WHICH IS “WASTED”; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE $+0.283 BLN IN FEB (REUTERS POLL +$325 MLN); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The “Rolls-Royce of SUVs” cruises in to the market; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Seven bodies found in rural Australian town

