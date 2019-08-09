Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake by $537,572; Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake by $710,694; Market Value Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 30,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 248,474 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 2.19M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,494 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

