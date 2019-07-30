Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Position in Msci (MSCI) by $511,434; As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Share Value Declined, Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 178,658 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 350,045 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 33,790 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 1,655 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,466 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 3,687 shares. Asset One Company Limited has 69,085 shares. 100,634 were accumulated by Cap Fund Sa. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Everence Capital Mgmt reported 1,797 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs invested 0.27% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fiera Capital Corp holds 3.59 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 251,635 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,370 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17M for 38.99 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Coretz Robert K. had bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623 on Wednesday, March 27. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Johns Raymond E Jr had bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Ltd Liability has 1.29 million shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 1.49M shares. Castleark Lc invested 0.25% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oberweis Asset Inc holds 11,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,302 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Limited owns 130,000 shares. Nomura Holding owns 73,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 1.98M shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 387,602 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 206,309 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 0.08% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability owns 89,246 shares.