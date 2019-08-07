Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position; SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (SAABF) Shorts Decreased By 1.58%

SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF) had a decrease of 1.58% in short interest. SAABF’s SI was 1.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.58% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19928 days are for SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s short sellers to cover SAABF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 1,200 shares traded or 1867.21% up from the average. Saab AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,804 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 90,156 shares with $21.23M value, down from 91,960 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $268.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Saab AB provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Saab Kockums. It currently has negative earnings. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 6. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28800 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strs Ohio has 0.84% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 791,446 shares. Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alley Ltd Llc has invested 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Mutual invested in 25,802 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc holds 1,850 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 85,372 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 395,196 shares. 2,582 are held by Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Puzo Michael J owns 48,792 shares for 4.48% of their portfolio. Mckinley Ltd Delaware holds 11,100 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amer Investment Service invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Salley And Associates reported 41,676 shares stake.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,408 shares to 10,031 valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,652 shares and now owns 110,192 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.