Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered By $572,263 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Had 6 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $72 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $82 Maintain

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 22.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 13,985 shares with $1.96M value, down from 18,102 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.13. About 3.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Limited Liability Company has 712,806 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 473,748 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct has 4.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Signaturefd Ltd owns 7,251 shares. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Clark Mngmt Grp invested in 343,877 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.71% or 76,120 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru invested in 0.1% or 15,999 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd holds 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 11,631 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Limited Co reported 10.38% stake. 1,219 are held by Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability. Portolan Capital Management Limited Com invested in 1.95% or 317,283 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,424 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

The stock increased 2.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 3.55 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance invested in 1.88% or 5.87 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 22,620 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Llc has 141,147 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,363 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monroe State Bank And Trust Mi holds 0.44% or 9,742 shares in its portfolio. Ami Investment Mgmt invested in 20,297 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ipswich Mngmt owns 66,333 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 3,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 897,990 were reported by Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0.35% or 364,706 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 3,900 shares to 37,702 valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.